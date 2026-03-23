Darts VR2: Bullseye Targets An April Release Date

The Darts VR sequel arrives on major VR gaming platforms nine years after its PC VR predecessor.

We covered the announcement of Darts VR2 earlier this month, but at the time, there was no release date available. Developer Gamitronics and publisher Evolution Publishing have now announced that Darts VR2: Bullseye will release on April 9 for Meta Quest, PlayStation VR2, and PC VR.

Darts VR2 promises a physics-based darts experience across multiple gameplay options including 501, Around The World, arcade mode Killstreak, and even a Zombies mode. There will also be online leaderboards to chase and customization options for your darts, hats, and sunglasses. Players can also create or join worldwide tournaments.

A new cinematic trailer can be seen here with gameplay screenshots further down in this article.

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The original Darts VR first released on Viveport in May 2017, with Oculus Rift to follow in June 2017. Steam saw a release in August 2017. According to SteamDB, the game was 'retired' (delisted) at the publisher's request from Steam in April 2025. It has also been removed from Viveport and the Rift store, likely at the same time.

Darts VR2: Bullseye screenshots provided by Evolution Publishing

Darts VR2: Bullseye can be wishlisted now for Quest, Steam, and PS VR2 ahead of its April release.