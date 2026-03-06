Darts VR2: Bullseye Coming To Quest, PlayStation VR2 & PC VR Soon

Darts VR2: Bullseye, an arcade-flavored darts game, is coming soon to all major VR platforms.

Gamitronics and Evolution Publishing have announced that Darts VR2: Bullseye is coming soon to Meta Quest, PlayStation VR2, and PC VR via Steam. The sequel to Darts VR combines classic darts games with "high-octane" modes and arcade-style gameplay, perhaps best exemplified by the game's "Zombies" mode, described by the developers as a mode that "will test your aim under pressure as hordes of the undead come for a bite!"

A teaser trailer shows a highly stylized arcade look, with a green zombie's hand shattering the earth, rising up to grip a flaming dartboard. It's pretty intense.

The arcade flavor of Darts VR2: Bullseye is joined by more realistic game modes, such as 501, Around the World, and more. Online leaderboards, achievements, in-game pundit analysis, and customizable cosmetics round out the feature set.

A release date has not yet been announced, but you can wishlist Darts VR2: Bullseye now on the Meta Horizon Store, Steam, and PlayStation.