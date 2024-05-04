ICYMI This Week: Star Wars, VRChat, Puzzling Places & More

After the biggest VR stories? Here's our latest news roundup from the last two weeks.

VR hardware has seen some significant developments recently. Horizon OS will be licensed to third-party headsets, Quest will remove App Lab, Quest v65 was released, Meta is creating a "Spatial OS framework," while Ray-Ban Meta Glasses added visual AI. Apple Vision Pro 2 reportedly targets a late 2026 launch, over 50% of Fortune 100 companies are using Vision Pro, Tilt Five is on sale, and Quest 3 is nearly tied with Valve Index on SteamVR.

VR gaming saw two major announcements - Batman: Arkham Shadow and Alien: Rogue Incursion. EA Sports WRC got PC VR support, Dungeons of Eternity launched the spring update, C-Smash VRS has a new mode, Walkabout added a Venice course and Pistol Whip revealed the Voidslayer Collection. New releases include Astra, Contractors Showdown, Nope Challenge, Agent Simulator, Smalland VR and Homeworld VR. Finally, we went hands-on with Mannequin, Arcade Paradise VR, JFK Memento and Skera VR.

Our full coverage is available here. For everything else, here are our top five VR news stories we previously missed:

VRChat Reworks Hand Tracking For Cross-Platform Support

In the latest developer update, VRChat announced its reworked hand tracking support. Originally built for Quest, it now supports "any platform capable of providing skeletal hand tracking data." Elsewhere, a Japanese-themed Golden Week world is available until May 13, full UI localization is preparing for open beta, and the team will be "taking full advantage of SteamVR Input 2.0" for new features and customization options.

Vader Immortal Receives Major Discount To Celebrate Star Wars Day

With the 5th anniversary of Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series - Episode 1 soon approaching, ILM Immersive’s episodic trilogy is getting a major 66% discount on Star Wars Day from May 4th until May 5th. This sale also includes Tales From The Galaxy's Edge & Last Call DLC, alongside Star Wars Pinball VR.

Puzzling Places Gets Visual Upgrade & Online Multiplayer On PSVR 2

Puzzling Places received a free PSVR 2 update this week. It's introduced two-player online multiplayer that supports crossplay with Quest and Pico users, alongside a 1.45x render resolution increase. Additionally, realities.io also dropped the Berlin-focused 'Monthly Pack 24' with two new 1000-piece puzzles.

Zengence Mixes VR Breathing Exercises With An Action Shooter

Developed by DeepWell DTx, Zengence: Take Aim with Every Breath describes itself as "part action shooter and part breathing management exercise." Seeing you take control of your inner strength to silence your anxieties, you're tasked with defeating deadly wraith creatures and restoring balance to these ancient lands. That's available now after shadow-dropping on Quest.

Nope Challenge Adds Teleport Movement & Improved Snap Turning

Nope Challenge, a psychological game that lets you confront over 40 common phobias, received its first patch on Quest. The patch introduces teleport movement, improvements to snap turning for the camera, an updated menu, and other small fixes. Full details can be found here.

