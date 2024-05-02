 Skip to content
Pistol Whip 'Voidslayer Collection' Adds Three Power Metal Scenes Next Month

Pistol Whip is getting three power metal scenes next month with the Voidslayer Collection.

Marking the last update in the Cloudhead Games' current Pistol Whip roadmap, the Voidslayer Collection will add three new scenes across June. Inspired by tabletop roleplaying games, fantasy films, and classic power metal songs, that begins with Hero’s Dawn on June 6. The currently unnamed second and third scenes will follow on June 13 and June 20.

On PlayStation Blog, Cloudhead also detailed two new modifiers: 'Colour Match' color-coordinates your weapons with enemies, so only guns of matching colors can hurt them. There's also 'Deflector,' which lets you send bullets back to your opponents by ricocheting them.

It's the first major Pistol Whip update in 2024, following 2023's stacked slate of updates that includes official modding tool and five monthly scenes - ShredNobody Wants YouGood NewsMajesty and Work. That was later followed by October's Elixir of Madness, three electro-swing soundtracked scenes with phantasmagorical visuals.

Pistol Whip's Voidslayer Collection arrives next month as a free update for the Meta Quest platform, PSVR 2Pico 4 and PC VR.

