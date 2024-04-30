C-Smash VRS, the cosmic racket sports game, gets a new 'Time Attack' mode tomorrow on all platforms.

Following this month's launch on Quest and Pico, publisher RapidEyeMovers and developer Wolf & Wood confirmed that C-Smash VRS is introducing a new gameplay mode on May 1. Featuring a remix of Starstorm by Ken Ishii, you're tasked with smashing the most blocks within the time limit to earn your place on the monthly leaderboards. Here's the new trailer:

0:00 / 2:37 1×

Detailed in a press release, C-Smash VRS will also introduce some further changes. You can now view a leaderboard's top 10 entries and your own position more easily, a new shortcut lets you find online matches from the main menu and this also adds a new endless single-player 'Practice Mode.' Among further changes, Teleport movement has also been updated to predict a ball's trajectory.

We recently revisited our C-Smash VRS review following its re-release earlier this month, factoring September's major post-launch update with co-op support, an endless 'Infinity Mode' and more. Still considering it one of the best PSVR 2 games, we called it an "easy recommendation" and a "fine remake of an arcade classic that feels better than ever in standalone VR."

C-Smash VRS is available now on the Meta Quest platform, PSVR 2 and Pico. A flatscreen version called C-Smash VRS - New Dimension targets a PS5 launch this summer.