Want this week's biggest VR news? Here's our latest roundup with a few stories you may have missed.

With VR hardware and productivity, a new report states Meta is planning two Quest 4 variants for 2026, with Quest Pro 2 to follow, also noting 20% spending cuts for the AR/VR teams and alleged issues with Meta's HUD glasses. Quest 3 MR experiences can now span your entire home, and Meta commented on giving Quest developers raw camera access. More updates followed for Bigscreen Beyond, Enovix, Open Blocks, and bHaptics.

With VR entertainment, Netflix retired its original Quest app while No Man's Sky received the Worlds Part 1 update. Aces of Thunder confirmed a Q4 2024 release window, Ironlights received a significant update, a Deadly Premonition VR demo was tested but scrapped, and we interviewed the Sweet Surrender studio. We also covered Tiny Archers, Witchblood, Hello Cruel World, Windlands 2, Sky Climb, and the Quest phone app rebrand.

Our full coverage can be found here. Otherwise, here are our top five VR news stories that we initially missed this last week:

Yeeps: Hide & Seek Sneaks Onto Main Quest Store

Previously released on Quest App Lab, Yeeps: Hide and Seek has reached the main Quest Store. Reminiscent of Gorilla Tag with its social gameplay, Yeeps uses arm-swinging locomotion mixed with building mechanics, letting you "craft anything from pillows for building to bombs for destruction." That's out now as a free-to-play download with a "launch party" bundle that is also available.

Drums Rock Comes Down With The Sickness In Latest DLC

The latest Drums Rock DLC pack is now available, following May's previous DLC release with Green Day songs. The "Pantera x Disturbed" music pack introduces four new songs like 'Walk' and 'Down with the Sickness.' A coinciding free update includes new Flat Notes and a new 'Campaign+.'

Sky Climb Post-Launch Roadmap Will Introduce Crossplay Support

Sky Climb, the Fall Guys-inspired first-person adventure recently launched on PSVR 2, outlined its post-launch roadmap for the rest of 2024. Alongside planned features like an additional multiplayer mode and smooth turning, crossplay will be supported between PSVR 2 and Quest in Q4 2024.

VR Social Platform Riff XR Is Now Available On Quest App Lab

Developed by Revog Games, Riff XR launched this week on Quest App Lab in early access following its previous release on Steam with cross-platform support. Between PVP and PVE adventures, Riff XR promises "advanced AI" that uses generative art, and there's also a new "AI-driven tabletop RPG experience."

F1 24 Kicks Off Season 2 Next Week On PC VR

Following May's launch for PC VR, F1 24 will kick off Season 2 next week on July 24. That promises to introduce "iconic moments from the first half of 2024," new Pro Challenges, Challenge Career moments, Race Scenarios, and a refreshed Podium Pass. The roadmap is detailed above, but you can watch the trailer here.

Looking for further stories? Here's everything else we've spotted this week.

