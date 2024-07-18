Ironlights Lays Down The Gauntlet In New Major Update

Nearly three years since its last big update, 1v1 VR dueling game Ironlights returns today with a new game mode on Quest and PC VR.

0:00 / 0:27 1×

While developer E McNeill has since released Ironstrike - which has seen two major 'Aeon' and 'Archon' updates, McNeill's now released the first new Ironlights since the end of 2021. This introduces a new single-player game mode called the 'Endless Gauntlet' tournament where you attempt to survive "a near-endless series of duels" without any healing. Defeating more opponents grants bigger rewards.

As for the cosmetics, the Gauntlet Update also includes over 30 new armor & helm options, alongside 30 new armor materials. You can see some of these below.

We enjoyed Ironlights in our 2020 review, considering it to be a "unique and fresh perspective" on VR melee combat.

The development team should be congratulated on coming up with a system that aims to avoid some of the issues associated with VR melee combat. Even through it doesn’t always work and is not entirely successful, it remains an intelligent and valiant attempt at innovation. Few other games have come as close to the mark with mechanics that are this experimental.

Ironlights is available now on the Meta Quest platform, Rift and Steam.