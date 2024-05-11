Catching up on the biggest VR stories? Here's our latest news roundup.

VR hardware news was relatively quieter this week. Reports suggest that a cheaper Apple Vision headset could launch in June 2025, Razer adapted its Quest 2 head strap and facial interface for Quest 3, the SenseGlove Nova 2 added palm pressure, Holoride filed for insolvency and Ultraleap announced Hyperion. Though it doesn't currently support it, we believe Apple Pencil Pro could be an excellent Apple Vision Pro accessory.

VR gaming notably saw Five Nights At Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 launch on Quest. Wanderer's upcoming remake got delayed, Niantic launched a mixed reality pet demo and Marvel's What If…? is coming to Apple Vision Pro. News emerged for Spin Rhythm XD, Runaways, Drums Rock, Ghosts of Tabor, Crossy Road Castle, Tales From The Galaxy's Edge, Beat Saber and Racket Club. Finally, we checked out the recent NewImages Festival.

You can find our full coverage here. Otherwise, here are our top five VR news stories that we previously missed:

Following last November's launch, VR fantasy roguelike Ironstrike received its second major content update, following on from February's 'Aeon Update.' The 'Archon Update' adds five new boss battles, four new weapons, additional armor and helms, plus a new level

Spectral Scream Takes You To Purgatory On SteamVR Early Access

Created by STOIC Ent., Spectral Scream is a VR horror party game that supports solo play and online co-op for up to four players. Wearing a mysterious mask, your goal involves gathering cores scattered across purgatory. While this month's release is the early access version, the Steam FAQ confirms the full release currently targets 2024.

Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street Is Now Available On PSVR 2

Launched in 2019, Thief Simulator VR is a sandbox burglary game focused on non-violent stealth, offering multiple paths for breaking into buildings. Using skills like lockpicking or smashing doors and windows through various mini-games, your goal involves stealing items and making your escape, though it's game over if the police spot you. Following Steam and Quest, it's now available on PSVR 2.

South By Southwest Festival Is Coming To London Next June

Hosted in Austin, Texas, since 1987, the South by Southwest Festival (SXSW) - which regularly includes XR exhibitions, is coming to London in June 2025. In an FAQ, the organizers confirm this will consists of "keynotes, music showcases, and innovations in tech, gaming and screen," alongside exhibitions and interactive, immersive experiences.

Shooting Break Is A New Spatial Shooter On Apple Vision Pro

Developed by Pixelity, Shooting Break is a new wave shooter designed exclusively for Apple Vision Pro that turns your environment into a shooting range. "Use your fingers as powerful weapons and test your aiming skills and agility to climb the ranks," states the studio.

After some more updates? Here's everything else we've seen in VR news this week.

