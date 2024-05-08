Five Nights At Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 brings the iconic series back to Quest soon.

Released on PSVR 2 and Steam in December, Five Nights At Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 is a direct sequel to 2019's Help Wanted. As the latest Fazbear employee, you're tasked with clearing six different minigame categories - Backstage, Fazcade, Staff Only, Food Prep and Ticket Booth, alongside VR versions of minigames seen in Sister Location. Now, we've got confirmation that the Quest version will follow on May 9.

This news follows the recent announcement that Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 is getting a flatscreen PS5 conversion on June 20, available as a free update to existing PSVR 2 owners. However, Steel Wool Studios has yet to confirm when the Steam version will also receive this update.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 reaches the Meta Quest platform on May 9 for $39.99. Elsewhere, it's available now on PC VR and PSVR 2.