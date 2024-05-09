VR Extraction Shooter Ghosts Of Tabor Is Out Now On Pico

Ghosts of Tabor, the hit VR extraction-based shooter, is out now on Pico.

After February's Ghosts of Tabor relaunch, developer Combat Waffle Studios announced that its extraction-based VR FPS survival game with PvP and PvE modes has launched today on Pico Neo 3 Link and Pico 4. That includes full cross-platform multiplayer support with Quest and Steam.

Today's news follows Ghosts of hefty content update in late February. Titled 'The Collector's Awakening,' this introduced a new underground map under the streets of Matka Miest, letting you explore sewers, subways, and subterranean environments. That involved fending off its then-new boss, the titular Collector. This patch also introduced two new weapons and a PC VR-only streamer camera.

Ghosts of Tabor is available on SteamVR, Rift, Quest and Pico for $24.99. With PSVR 2, Combat Waffle confirmed on its official Discord server that's next up "soon."