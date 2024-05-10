Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge Dominates PSVR 2 April Charts

Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge topped the PlayStation VR2 download charts for April.

We're back once more with the monthly PlayStation Store charts, where Sony confirmed April 2024's top downloads across Europe and North America on each active platform. This time around on PSVR 2, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition took no.1 across both regions. Beat Saber remains in second, while Among Us VR and Arizona Sunshine 2 took third in North America and Europe respectively. Here's the full list.

PlayStation VR2 download charts - April 2024

It's getting harder to predict which PSVR 2 games will top the monthly charts. While Tales From The Galaxy's Edge likely benefited from last week's Star Wars day, March's chart topper was voxel sandbox cyubeVR, which didn't rank in April's standings. Likewise, the February joint winners, ForeVR Bowl and Legendary Tales, also disappeared entirely in March.

May isn't looking like the biggest month for Sony's latest headset, though it started strong with last week's MADiSON VR, while STRIDE: Fates and Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye are set to follow. Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street arrived yesterday but otherwise, the only other games we've seen confirmed for May are The Murder of Sherlock Holmes and Sugar Mess - Let's Play Jolly Battle.

