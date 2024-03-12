Legendary Tales and ForeVR Bowl took #1 across North America and Europe respectively in February's PSVR 2 charts.

In the latest PlayStation Store charts, Sony confirmed February 2024's top downloads on PS4, PS5, PSVR and PSVR 2. Following another strong showing for Beat Saber in January, Legendary Tales took the top spot in North America following last month's full release. As for Europe, ForeVR Bowl had a surprisingly strong month, reaching #1 despite launching in December.

With Beat Saber, Meta's rhythm hit was relegated to #2 across both regions, while Among Us VR took #3 in North America. Otherwise, there aren't many surprises this time. The top three were followed by Arizona Sunshine 2, Ultrawings 2, Pavlov - the most downloaded PSVR 2 game of 2023, and more. For more details, here's the full charts:

PSVR 2 - February 2024 Download Charts

As for March, there are a few PSVR 2 games launching this month. Rainbow Reactor: Fusion received a remastered release, Akka Arrh is an arcade shooter, Stilt takes inspiration from classic platformers, Paint the Town Red VR offers first-person melee combat with voxel visuals, while MADiSON VR adapts the flatscreen survival horror game.

