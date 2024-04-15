cyubeVR Topped The March PSVR 2 Download Charts

Minecraft-inspired cyubeVR topped the PlayStation VR2 download charts for March.

We're back once again with the latest PlayStation Store charts, where Sony confirmed March 2024's top downloads across Europe and North America on each of its active platforms. For PSVR 2, March's charts saw both regions match for the top three games. Voxel sandbox cyubeVR took the top spot following last month's launch, followed by the ever resilient Beat Saber and Pavlov. Here's the full list.

PlayStation VR2 - March 2024 Download Charts

Despite a joint top showing in the February 2024 charts, ForeVR Bowl completely disappeared in March. With Legendary Tales , Urban Wolf Games' fantasy action RPG was relegated to tenth in North America and didn't chart at all in Europe.

April hasn't seen many PSVR 2 games beyond Mixture yet, but there's still a few releases to come. Narrative sci-fi hack-and-slash game Soul Covenant, mech roguelite Big Shots, and post-apocalyptic photography sim Umurangi Generation VR all launch on April 18. Elsewhere, Apollo 13: The Lost Tapes VR brings an alternative history horror shooter to Sony's headset on April 17.

