Witchblood Brings A Classic VR Metroidvania To Quest Today

Seven years after its initial release, VR Metroidvania Witchblood returns today on Quest.

Developed by Hidden Path Entertainment, Witchblood is a mixed reality adventure game that was originally released on Rift, Gear and later Oculus Go. It's now coming to Quest 2, Pro, and 3, and you play a young witch who must master her powers as she sets out on a journey. Here's the new gameplay trailer.

0:00 / 1:01 1×

Witchblood tasks you with exploring an "intricate magical diorama" filled with secret treasures, puzzles, tough opponents and magic. The developer confirmed this includes "more than 6 hours of exploration and combat," featuring four difficulty levels, numerous ability upgrades, and "hundreds" of rooms.

For more details, here's the full story outline:

Witchblood is the story of a young witch who must master newfound powers after her father is slain by a jealous madman. Traveling through mystical puzzle landscapes in all directions, she must defeat an oppressive cult and dangerous creatures to reveal the mysteries of her origin and claim the power of her birthright.

As part of this announcement, Hidden Path Entertainment also confirmed a new update is coming for Raccoon Lagoon, a farming sim reminiscent of Stardew Valley in VR. Titled the “Raccooniversary Update,” more details will be shared soon before its launch next month.

Witchblood is available today on the Meta Quest platform,