No Man's Sky Worlds Part 1 Delivers A Universal Refresh On PSVR 2 & PC VR

No Man's Sky receives a "complete refresh" of its universe with the 'Worlds Part 1' update, available today on PSVR 2 and PC VR.

Otherwise known as No Man's Sky Version 5.0, the latest update introduces greater planetary variety by adding new technology, flora, fauna, and more. That includes creating dynamic water waves and reflections, wind patterns, and more detailed skies. This also adds new "volumetrics and atmospherics" for a planet's surface, like rolling fog, rain, blizzards, and lava sparks, while new biomes with new creatures are also available.

0:00 / 1:40 1×

Sean Murray, Managing Director at Hello Games, confirmed that the studio's learning new things from its upcoming game, Light No Fire, and feeding that back into No Man's Sky. He also touched upon the Worlds Part 1 update further in a prepared statement.

"No Man’s Sky is a game about exploring, so how planets look and feel is important, but what you do on those planets is something we want to add to with every update. Expeditions have become a huge part of how folks play the game. We’ve made something very Starship Troopers inspired with this one, it’s really different and it takes you on a tour of some of these cool new planets. Everyone is battling against bugs together, and progress is community driven. There’s a new mech with heavy armour and a cool flamethrower arm."

There's no indication yet for when we can expect Worlds Part 2 but for more information, here's the Worlds Part 1 deep dive video and patch notes.

Worlds Part 1 marks the third notable update we've seen this year for No Man's Sky. February introduced the OMEGA Expedition with a new expedition system. In March, Orbital followed with revamped space stations and full ship customization. Most recently was May's Adrift update, which let you explore a challenging alternative universe with no other lifeforms present.

The No Man's Sky Worlds Part 1 update is out today on SteamVR, PSVR 2, and flatscreen platforms.