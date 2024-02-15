No Man's Sky starts its 2024 plans with a free weekend and the new OMEGA Expedition.

Running for four weeks from February 15 until March 14, Hello Games promises that the No Man's Sky Omega update includes overhauled expeditions, new on-planet missions and more. While expeditions had previously been their own mode, the new 'expedition system' integrates them with the main game, letting travelers join with bespoke provisions, your favorite starships and custom multi-tools.

Detailed in a press release, Hello Games confirms it's revisiting the “Atlas Path” story mission, letting you commune with the Atlas to obtain a new Atlas staff, jetpack and helmet. Further procedurally generated quests have been introduced, letting you take on quests related to an alien's locale, climate and personality. Finally, defeating pirate freighters in combat lets you take control of the enemy's Dreadnought. For more details, here's the full Omega Expedition patch notes.

No Man's Sky is out now on SteamVR, PSVR 2 and flatscreen platforms, while the free weekend lasts until February 19, 2024.