The bHaptics TactSuit haptic vest and Tactosy haptic armbands addon now work in four PlayStation VR2 games.

TactSuit and Tactosy are already supported in over 100 Meta Quest games and over 200 PC VR games.

TactSuit comes in two variants, the $330 TactSuit X16 with 16 vibration points or the $530 TactSuit X40 with 40 vibration points, while the Tactosy haptic armbands addon cost $250 and have 6 vibration points per arm.

Currently on PlayStation VR2 TactSuit and Tactosy are supported in Breachers, Legendary Tales, Hellsweeper VR, and BIG SHOTS.

You'll need to connect the hardware to the bHaptics smartphone app via Bluetooth, which will then forward haptic data from the PlayStation 5.

bHaptics also sells a $150 TactVisor to add vibration to headsets - though of course PlayStation VR2 owners don't need this as Sony's headset uniquely has this feature built-in. The company also sells haptic vibration gloves and shoes, though these aren't supported in any of the PlayStation VR2 titles.

bHaptics claims these first four titles are "just the beginning", and more PlayStation VR2 games should add support for the haptic hardware in future.