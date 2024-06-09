On Point is a new '90s-inspired VR lightgun shooter for Quest and PC VR, and it's getting a Steam Next Fest demo.

Developed by Actuator Digital, On Point describes itself as a "wacky" arcade shooter designed for all ages. It promises over 30 minigames that aim to "challenge your speed, accuracy and reaction time," multiple difficulty options, and three levels with 10 competitive events each. Here's the gameplay video.

It's not the first VR lightgun shooter we've seen in recent months. Back in February, Sigtrap's Under Cover offered a Time Crisis-esque action game that uses a PS1-era aesthetic. Our review considered it an enjoyable experience that pays fitting tribute to 90s shooters with satisfying gunplay, though we criticized the barebones content.

On Point currently targets a 'Q3 2024' launch on the Meta Quest platform and Steam, and a free PC VR demo will arrive during Steam Next Fest. The studio informed UploadVR that PSVR and PSVR 2 ports are also planned, but a release window remains unconfirmed.

