Hello Cruel World promises a horrifying quest for influencer fame, arriving soon on PC VR and Meta Quest.

Developed by Akapura Games, best known in VR gaming for last year's Behind The Frame: The Finest Scenery VR adaptation, Hello Cruel World is a horror puzzle adventure designed "from the ground up" for VR. As an urban explorer visiting a haunted attraction called the Crab n' Grab, you're accompanied by a "real-time simulated chat" similar to Twitch and YouTube.

Hello Cruel World tasks you with exploring beneath this abandoned restaurant as you investigate a "deadly, decrepit laboratory teems with secrets around every corner." Akapura states you'll need to think fast and outside the box to survive and your goal involves saving a young woman trapped in an experimental torture test, one that's designed to see when she'll break.

Here's an outline provided by the studio.

"How thrilling do you find the skittering of ticker-taps of robotic legs on concrete? What about the voice coming over the loudspeaker? Who's keeping her prisoner? Why are they testing you? They've got livewire electrical shortages in Sector One, the rotten remains of the holding cells in Sector Three, and all those finnicky, experimental gadgets stored in Sector Four. Your chat seems to want you to keep pushing your limits and you'll have to if you want to be a hero. Do you?"

Hello Cruel World arrives on August 1 on the Meta Quest platform and Steam.