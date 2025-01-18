XR News Round-Up - Exit Condition: One, Game Room, Track Craft & More

Welcome to our first XR News Round-Up for 2025, offering quick updates on recent news stories.

We're back once more with our weekend round-up after an extended break over the holidays. If you've missed our biggest stories, we went hands-on with Sony's XYN headset and Play For Dream at CES, while Quest 3S was 2024's top-selling console on Amazon. PowerWash Simulator VR support is ending, Boneworks is coming to Quest 3, and Sanzaru Games is moving on from Asgard's Wrath 2. We also reviewed Pirates VR, Epyka, and Arken Age.

Our weekly newsletter and latest articles have the remaining details. Elsewhere, here are a few stories we initially missed.

Game Room Introduces A New Hidden Word Game On Apple Vision Pro

Developed by Resolution Games, Game Room is a title we previously named one of the best Apple Vision Pro games currently available. Joining several prior post-launch updates like the addition of Backgammon, Word Wright is a new hidden word game announced last week, and you can see it in action above.

VR Sci-fi Puzzler Exit Condition: One Escapes Onto Quest & Steam Next Week

Exit Condition: One describes itself as a “room-scale VR experience challenges players with a wide variety of escape room-style puzzles.” Arriving on January 23 for Steam and Quest devices, you play as a curator tasked with restoring a malfunctioning portal while trying to outwit a rogue security system.

The Obsessive Shadow Haunts Both PlayStation VR Headsets Next Month

It's an increasing rarity to see games arrive on Sony's older VR headset, but that's precisely what The Obsessive Shadow is planning this February. Featuring optional support for both PSVR 1 and PlayStation VR2, you play as a 9-year-old boy left alone in his home, navigating this unsettling labyrinth with just a flashlight. It's already available on Quest, and it's also “coming soon” to Steam.

Track Craft just got a new multiplayer matchmaking update!



When you join multiplayer, all the online players now get a notification, so they can join you.



See ya on the tracks! pic.twitter.com/nvwX47hq0O — BRAINZ GAMIFY | 🏎️Track Craft 🐓Pet & Run (@brainzgamify) January 17, 2025

Track Craft, a mixed reality racing game from Brainz Gamify (Pet & Run), continues receiving new features with its latest post-launch update. This time, multiplayer matchmaking now provides all online players a notification that allows them to join you. When asked if they'd implement colocation discovery for local multiplayer, the studio advised they will “look into this.”

Marking the first major Hunt Together update for 2025, Carbon Studio has released Version 1.9 on both Quest and Steam. The VR PvP horror game now features a new solo waiting Mode for three maps, a new announcer system, balancing tweaks, and more.

After some additional stories? Here's all the other updates we've seen this week.