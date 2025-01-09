Boneworks Is Heading To Quest 3 As Stress Level Zero Begins Pre-Production On Next Game

Boneworks, Stress Level Zero's experimental physics-driven VR sandbox, is heading to Quest 3.

Initially launched in 2019 on Steam, the critically acclaimed Boneworks had remained a PC VR exclusive despite the follow-up game, Bonelab, also arriving on Quest. Outlining the studio's goals for 2025, Stress Level Zero co-founder Brandon J Laatsch confirmed pre-production has begun on its next game, and that Boneworks is officially coming to Quest 3.

‘25 goals: Release Patch 7, 8, 9 for Bonelab with Marrow 2, 2.1, 2.2. Bring Boneworks to Quest 3 in parallel on Marrow 2. Pre-production for the next game. By x-linking Marrow, we’re aiming for compatibility. Boneworks is the nearest kin but is still tricky. Godspeed, SLZ! pic.twitter.com/siesw8yP6o — Brandon J Laatsch (@BrandonJLa) January 1, 2025

We say officially because last year saw modders Volx64 and EvroDev previously bring Boneworks to Quest via Bonelab, recreating the full campaign and more with the 'Labworks' mod. When asked if the studio would remove the mod following this news, Laatsch simply replied, “no.”

The above clip also shows Boneworks using inside-out body tracking (IOBT), which Laatsch previously called “the most game-changing feature of VR hardware since tracked controllers in 2016” when confirming Bonelab will add IOBT to Bonelab. As such, he advised this “will bring more change to [Boneworks] than a simple port.”

Elsewhere, Laatsch states the studio's continuing with further patches for its Marrow Engine physics framework. Three upcoming Bonelab patches will launch with Marrow 2.0, 2.1, and 2.2 respectively, and that's being developed in parallel with Boneworks on Quest 3.

A more precise release window remains unconfirmed for Boneworks on Quest 3, though we'll keep you informed as we learn more.