Boneworks Is Heading To Quest 3 As Stress Level Zero Begins Pre-Production On Next Game

Boneworks key art

Boneworks, Stress Level Zero's experimental physics-driven VR sandbox, is heading to Quest 3.

Initially launched in 2019 on Steam, the critically acclaimed Boneworks had remained a PC VR exclusive despite the follow-up game, Bonelab, also arriving on Quest. Outlining the studio's goals for 2025, Stress Level Zero co-founder Brandon J Laatsch confirmed pre-production has begun on its next game, and that Boneworks is officially coming to Quest 3.

We say officially because last year saw modders Volx64 and EvroDev previously bring Boneworks to Quest via Bonelab, recreating the full campaign and more with the 'Labworks' mod. When asked if the studio would remove the mod following this news, Laatsch simply replied, “no.”

The above clip also shows Boneworks using inside-out body tracking (IOBT), which Laatsch previously called “the most game-changing feature of VR hardware since tracked controllers in 2016” when confirming Bonelab will add IOBT to Bonelab. As such, he advised this “will bring more change to [Boneworks] than a simple port.”

Bonelab Will Add Inside-Out Body Tracking On Quest 3 & 3S
Bonelab plans to implement the inside-out upper body tracking of Quest 3 & 3S, describing it as “the most game changing feature of VR hardware since tracked controllers in 2016”.
UploadVRDavid Heaney

Elsewhere, Laatsch states the studio's continuing with further patches for its Marrow Engine physics framework. Three upcoming Bonelab patches will launch with Marrow 2.0, 2.1, and 2.2 respectively, and that's being developed in parallel with Boneworks on Quest 3.

A more precise release window remains unconfirmed for Boneworks on Quest 3, though we'll keep you informed as we learn more.

Boneworks Review: A Stunning Showcase Of Physical Interaction That Tests VR's Limits
Boneworks shows its hand about 10 minutes into its campaign. Midway through your introductory tour — a tutorial humorously fashioned as a history of VR interaction — it drops a key bit of advice: “If you physically imagine you are holding the heavy object, you will have an easier time moving it.
UploadVRJamie Feltham

