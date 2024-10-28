Backgammon Added To Game Room On Apple Vision Pro

Game Room, the spatial board and card game collection, introduced Backgammon in a new update.

Developed by Resolution Games, we previously considered Game Room to be one of the best Apple Vision Pro games currently available, praising the "strong presentation with nice interactive effects." Currently exclusive to Apple Vision Pro on headsets - it's also on iPhone and iPad - the board game collection recently added Backgammon in its latest post-launch update. You can see that below.

Backgammon is the 8th game to join Game Room and the third one added post-launch. Other available games include Solitaire, Chess, Hearts, Yacht, Sea Battle, Checkers, and Flip It, which can be played in a fully immersive environment or mixed reality setting using passthrough.

It's the latest push we've seen from Resolution Games on Apple Vision Pro. While recently announced or upcoming titles like Home Sports and Spatial Ops are only confirmed for Quest - Pico too with the latter - the studio previously ported fantasy tabletop co-op adventure Demeo to Apple Vision Pro back in May.

Game Room is available on Apple Vision Pro, iPhone, and iPad through an Apple Arcade subscription for $6.99 monthly.