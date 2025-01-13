Asgard's Wrath 2 Gets Last Content Update As Sanzaru Games Looks To The "Next Big Thing"

Asgard's Wrath 2 has received its last content update, and developer Sanzaru Games is working on the “next big thing.”

Following last week's launch of what Sanzaru Games calls its “last major title update” for Asgard’s Wrath 2, the studio ruled out further content updates for its 2023 VR action RPG. Stating on its Discord server (invite link) that it's now only focusing on major issues and bug reports (spotted by QuestWithMatt), a community manager confirmed the team is moving onto something else.

“We're switching focus and working on some AWESOME stuff and when the time comes, we can't wait to share our next big thing with our community here,” states the studio. No further details have been shared about this upcoming project, so it's presently unclear if this could be a further sequel to Asgard's Wrath or a brand-new title.

Elsewhere, the new Cosmic Event involves preparing for the long winter that's been caused by Ragnarök, and it recently launched despite Sanzaru Games previously calling November's 'The Trickster's Legacy' the “latest and last Cosmic Event.” Rewards from the first monthly event are being repeated but with new objectives, while previous Cosmic Events are being looped each month.

Each month will reintroduce a previous Cosmic Event so that players who may have missed out on a past event will have an opportunity to participate. If you missed any of the rewards, now is also your time to collect anything you may have missed the first time. You won’t be able to double up on previous rewards outside of Nova Stones–so get your Nova Stones to help craft previous equipment you may have missed.

Asgard's Wrath 2 is available now on the Meta Quest platform.