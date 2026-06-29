Looking for a list of all the new VR games and DLCs coming to Quest, Steam, PlayStation VR2, and other platforms in July? We've got you covered.

June might have been lighter on new VR releases after a very busy spring, but we had no shortage of announcements in VR gaming. Our own UploadVR Summer Showcase returned on June 12 and the VR Games Showcase aired its summer edition. Both were packed with new announcements for later in 2026 and beyond. We also gave our thoughts on Cleansheet Soccer 2, Color-A-Cube, and Starvault.

Lastly, don't miss out on some discounts for games you may have on your wishlist. Our UploadVR Summer Showcase Humble Bundle is still live until July 8. The Steam Summer Sale & Meta Quest Summer Sale have both already kicked off and we expect to see PlayStation VR2 follow suit in July.

That said, here is our current rundown of new releases on Meta Quest, SteamVR, PlayStation VR2, and other XR gaming platforms in July. We will update this article throughout the month if we see any changes or updates. If we missed anything, be sure to let us know in the comments section below. Also, we keep a running list of upcoming VR games through the rest of the year and into 2027 here.

Games marked with an asterisk (*) are slated to release in Early Access.

Enigmo - July 7 (PC VR)

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Enigmo is an award-winning mobile puzzle game 'spatialized' for VR by developer Fortell Games. The Steam listing has a July 7 release date with a demo from February's Steam Next Fest still available to download. The Meta Horizon store listing has 'Fall 2026' as its target date.

Store links - PC VR, Quest

Geronimo* - July 10 (PC VR)

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GERONIMO is a tactical close-quarters-battle shooter inspired by games like Ready or Not, Insurgency Sandstorm, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. This game has been in development since at least 2023.

Store links - PC VR

Fixer Undercover - July 16 (PC VR)

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Spy thriller-themed escape room puzzler Fixer Undercover makes the jump to PC with a flatscreen/VR hybrid port, featuring better graphics and improved world interactions for VR players. If you are interested to try the game first, there is a VR supported demo available. We reviewed the original Meta Quest version, giving it 4 out of 5 stars.

Store links - PC VR

Roboquest VR - July 23 (Quest 3)

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Roguelite FPS Roboquest VR finally comes to Quest 3 headsets after a delay in May. As explained in the above video, the delay was to further polish the Quest version and make sure the speed and fluidity matches its PC VR & PS VR2 counterparts. This is important because July 23 is also the planned co-op update, which would presumably be cross platform.

Store links - Quest

Puzzles of the World - July 23 (Quest 3)

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Originally a free-to-play Early Access title, cozy miniature builder Puzzles of the World moves to a paid full release with seven locations worldwide and a larger-than-usual 33% pre-order discount.

Store links - Quest

Cybercore Protocol - July 26 (Quest)

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Cybercore Protocol is a mixed reality action game where your scanned play space is transformed into a central control hub that must be defended from enemies appearing via portals in your walls and hallways.

Store links - Quest

Hyperstacks - July 30 (Steam)

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Initially released in Early Access on Meta Quest in 2021, Hyperstacks is an action game driven by parkour, combat, and puzzle challenges in handcrafted levels using developer Squirrel Bytes' Greenlink system. The game also supports user-generated levels for added replayability. There is a demo on SteamVR for those who are interested.

Store links - Steam

Streets of Miami VR - July 30 (Steam)

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Wearing its Grand Theft Auto influence on its sleeve, Streets of Miami VR is a 1980s-based crime-action game. Players start from nothing and have to build up their resources in a semi-open world version of Miami. This game is also slated for release on Quest with a 'Summer 2026' tag, so we will see if it hits both platforms in July or does a staggered release.

Store links - Steam

If you are a developer or otherwise know of a game releasing in July, feel free to reach out to us at tips@uploadvr.com.