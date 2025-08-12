Tactical Shooter Ready Or Not Is Getting A VR Mod

Ready or Not will be available for PC VR players through a free mod.

Developed by VOID Interactive, Ready or Not is a first-person tactical shooter where players defuse high-stakes situations as members of the Los Sueños Police Department. Announced today in the VR Games Showcase, content creator and 2080 Games co-founder VR Oasis confirmed he's working with modder KITT (Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries VR Mod) to bring the SWAT simulator to PC VR.

The Ready or Not VR Mod will be available for free through the game's official mod store, and this reimagines flatscreen mechanics like weapon reloading and riot equipment for an immersive platform. Additional features include a handheld tablet to manage missions, a custom body rig kitted with ammo and equipment pouches, and hand gestures to relay squad commands.

In a press release for the announcement, VR Oasis also reported that there are plenty more features set to arrive in the future, including support for left-handed players, weapons like grenade launchers, and support for VR controllers, among others. This also advises that the mod is “very demanding” for performance and requires a high-end gaming PC.

The Ready or Not VR mod doesn’t have an official release date. However, those interested can stay up-to-date on the project and track it via the Ready or Not VRO Discord.