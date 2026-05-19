Roboquest VR Quest Port & Cross Platform Co-Op Delayed To July

The planned update for Flat2VR Studios' Roboquest VR to add cross platform co-op alongside a Meta Quest 3 version has been pushed out to July 23.

The originally planned May 21 date was revealed at the VR Games Showcase in March following the November launches on PlayStation VR2 and PC VR. Flat2VR technical designer Tsvetan explained why in this update video, along with some Quest gameplay footage:

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Reading between the lines, it appears the Quest version is not quite ready and the co-op would be limited to specific platforms, something Flat2VR did not care to do.

We reviewed Roboquest VR on Steam, saying "Roboquest VR takes what was already a great flatscreen roguelite experience and transforms it into a new VR classic. Moment-to-moment gameplay feels fantastic, and the game is right at home on the platform."

We have seen other titles launch on multiple VR platforms without cross platform co-op like Into Black and the community response tends to lean negative as players prefer to play with their friends without limitations. The video states that Flat2VR will provide progress updates between now and the new July date. We'll monitor these for any additional news to pass along.

Roboquest VR will be available on Meta Quest on July 23. It's available now on SteamVR and PlayStation VR2.