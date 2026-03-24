Roboquest VR Co-Op & Quest Release Coming In May

Flat2VR Studios has announced that their lightning-fast roguelite FPS Roboquest VR will launch on Meta Quest on May 21. A same-day update will enable co-op play on Quest, SteamVR, and PlayStation VR2.

In addition to the exciting news of a Quest release and the addition of co-op play, a new trailer offers a sneak peek at a new class of robot fighter. The "Superbot" is unlockable and playable on PC VR and PlayStation VR2 beginning today.

0:00 / 0:54 1×

Roboquest VR is the latest example of Flat2VR's exceptional VR conversions of traditional flat screen games. With Roboquest VR they've taken RyseUp Studios' 2023 roguelite FPS and thoroughly overhauled it for VR. You control a Guardian robot taking down waves of hostile enemy machines, blazing a path for your human companion Max towards Haven 8 - an oasis in the desert that makes up most of the post-apocalyptic Earth.

We reviewed Roboquest VR when it debuted late last year, calling it "a near-flawless adaptation," and "one of [our] new favorite games to experience in a VR headset." In our end-of-year roundup, Roboquest VR earned "PC VR Game of the Year 2025."

Roboquest VR will be available on Meta Quest on May 21. It's available now on SteamVR and PlayStation VR2.