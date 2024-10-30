From Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 to Metro Awakening, November's another busy month for new VR games. Here are our monthly upcoming highlights.

Following the Quest 3S launch, October has been an unquestionably hectic month for new VR games with Batman: Arkham Shadow leading the charge. Between Arizona Sunshine Remake, Maestro, Just Dance VR, Undead Citadel, Vendetta Forever, Phasmophobia on PS VR2, Frenzies, Into Black, Exploding Kittens VR, Metamorphosis VR, Clawball, Airspace Defender, and more, you aren't lacking options.

While it's not as huge comparatively, November's still presenting a busy month for VR gaming across all major platforms. We'll make adjustments when additional VR games receive new release dates or delays and, as always, you can also check out our more comprehensive upcoming VR games article.

For now, these are the new VR games reaching Quest, PC VR, PlayStation VR2, and Pico this November.

Dumb Ways: Free For All - November 6 (Quest 3)

Dumb Ways: Free for All is a new multiplayer VR party game on Quest 3. Based on the viral rail safety campaign for Metro Trains Melbourne, Dumb Ways to Die, this new title comes from PlaySide Studios. Dumb Ways includes 50 minigames at launch, while two free DLC expansions with an additional 25 minigames each are planned for December and January.

Store links - Quest

Living Room - November 7 (Quest 3)

Living Room aims to bring an entire wildlife sanctuary into your home, letting you look after and manage it as you want. Created by Thoughtfish, this allows you to turn your furniture into different ecosystems and islands where animals can thrive. You can choose what biomes surround you, which are home to unique species of flora and fauna, and care for these animals.

Store links - Quest

Metro Awakening - November 7 (PC VR, PS VR2, Quest, Viveport)

Written by the series creator, Dmitry Glukhovsky, Metro Awakening from Vertigo Games is an origin story set five years before Metro 2033. Offering a narrative adventure built exclusively for VR, you play as Serdar, a doctor trying to survive within the Moscow Metro and protect his wife. Pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition on Steam or PSVR 2 unlocks early access to the full game on November 5.

Vivarium - November 7 (Pico)

Arriving first on Pico, Vivarium offers a virtual space for raising digital pets and growing plants in either fully immersive VR or mixed reality. You can decorate your glass tank, interact with the pets and display your creations in a virtual gallery or your play space.

Store links - Pico

Tennis League VR - November 12 (Pico)

Tennis League VR is an arcade-like sports game that released last year on Quest, and it's now heading to Pico with cross-platform multiplayer. Developer AnotheReality confirmed a new Quest update is rolling out with additional localizations and a newly released Quest demo. A Steam version is also in development.

Store links - Pico (not live yet), Quest, Quest (Demo)

Dig VR - November 14 (Quest)

DIG VR is the latest VR release from developer Just Add Water (Sniper Elite VR) and publisher Wired Productions (Arcade Paradise VR). You're tasked with excavating different locations across Diglington across a full campaign mode, while mini-games and a sandbox mode are also available. After a brief delay to avoid clashing with Arkham Shadow, it's now launching this month.

Store links - Quest

EXOcars - November 14 (PC VR, PS VR2, Quest)

Created by XOCUS, EXOcars is a new VR racing game that promises real driving physics. You'll use a customizable buggy for offroad driving, factoring in suspension dynamics, different track surfaces, ramps, and obstacles. Steering wheel peripherals are also supported on Steam and PSVR 2.

Last Stand - November 14 (Quest)

Last Stand is a multi-location mixed reality PvPvE shooter from Soul Assembly (Drop Dead: The Cabin) where you must fend off other players and zombies alike. It utilizes full-body tracking and turns your play space into a strategic stronghold, integrating the home environment of both players. That's arriving in early access this month.

Store links - Quest

Spatial Ops - November 14 (Pico, Quest)

Spatial Ops is a Laser Tag-esque mixed reality FPS from Resolution Games that was previously available as an open beta on SideQuest. The full release includes a single-player campaign mode inspired by 80s action and sci-fi movies, alongside familiar multiplayer modes like Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, Domination, and free-for-all. It's also coming to Pico as a "Campaign Edition."

Store links - Pico, Quest

Starship Troopers: Continuum - November 14 (Quest) & November 25 (PS VR2)

Starship Troopers: Continuum marks the first VR entry in the famous sci-fi franchise. Developed between XR Games and Sony Pictures Virtual Reality (SPVR), Continuum takes place 25 years after the original film. Previously planned for October before a short delay, it features three-player online co-op with an option for solo gameplay.

Store links - PSVR 2 , Quest

Game Night - November 18 (Quest)

Game Night is a mixed reality multiplayer title with arcade action that enters early access this month. The initial release features three minigames: Fishing, where you compete to scoop the most fish into a basket; Bouncing, which requires batting balloon rabbits into carrots for points; Slapping, in which the alien jelly menace must be contained.

Store links - Quest

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 - November 19 (PC VR)

0:00 / 2:18 1×

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is the next entry in the long-running series and much like the previous entry, this includes PC VR support. It promises a "diverse and detailed" fleet of aircraft and a larger range of airports compared to its predecessor, alongside aerial firefighting, search and rescue, commercial flights, cargo hailing, and more.

Store links - PC VR

Augmented Empire - November 21 (Quest)

Augmented Empire, the 2017 turn-based strategy game for Oculus Go and Gear VR, is being remastered this month with MR support, hand tracking controls and upgraded visuals. Set in the cyberpunk city of New Savannah, you'll lead a team of misfits and criminals in a narrative-driven campaign split across multiple characters, viewing scenes from a top-down perspective.

Store links - Quest

Bounce Arcade - November 21 (Quest)

Developed by Velan Studios, Bounce Arcade takes you directly inside a pinball machine in a way only VR can achieve. You must smack the balls back into the machine and rack up points, keeping the ball in play as long as possible with various routes available. You can read our recent preview below to learn more.

Store links - Quest

By Grit Alone - November 21 (Quest)

Created by Crooks Peak, By Grit Alone is a new narrative-driven VR horror shooter set in the "Bermuda Triangle" of space. Taking the anthology approach with different writers across these stories with inspiration from Dead Space, you'll explore a graveyard of abandoned starships in a fight for survival.

Store links - Quest

Crystal Commanders - November 21 (Quest)

Crystal Commanders by DB Creations is a new real-time strategy game you can play in both VR and mixed reality. "Take charge of your forces, expand your defenses, and engage enemies in rapid skirmishes using unique, expressive controls. Deploy a diverse array of vehicles, towers, and contraptions to thwart a planetary threat, all from the universe of your living room," states the studio.

Store links - Quest

The Thrill Of The Fight 2 - November 21 (Quest)

Developed by Halfbrick Studios in collaboration with the original game's developer, Ian Fitz, boxing game The Thrill of the Fight 2 enters early access this month on Quest. This early launch only includes online multiplayer with skill-based matchmaking, letting you create a custom character. The full release promises a solo career mode, improved AI, and more.

Store links - Quest

Pixel Arcade - November 22 (PC VR)

First appearing in 2018 as the now-titled Pixel Arcade Legacy, CJG Studio is bringing back Pixel Arcade this month on Steam. A VR platformer set in a neon cyberspace playground, you must race across 10 different levels across a campaign and aim to beat your high scores.

Store links - PC VR

Trombone Champ: Unflattened - November 26 (Quest)

Developed by Flat2VR Studios, Trombone Champ: Unflattened is a unique take on the VR rhythm genre based on 2022's hit 2D rhythm comedy game from Holy Wow Studios, where you must honk and toot through over 50 classic and unique musical tracks. Only the Quest version is confirmed for November, and release dates for Steam and PS VR2 "will be revealed very soon."

Epyka - November 2024 (Quest)

Developed by Singular Perception, Epyka is described as a family adventure where you discover the world's first civilization on a previously unknown island. Playing as archaeologist Scott Hudson, he's joined by his trusty dog Jack, working together to uncover secrets and defeat a malevolent force.

Store links - Quest

Heroes Battle: Darksword - November 2024 (Quest)

Developed by COM2US ROCA, Heroes Battle: Darksword is a free-to-play 1v1 VR multiplayer spin-off with characters from Darksword: Battle Eternity. It promises real-time tabletop strategy action with optional hand tracking controls, letting you summon units across a board to destroy an opponent's tower.

Store links - Quest

OVRDARK: A Do Not Open Story - November 2024 (Pico)

OVRDARK: A Do Not Open Story is a survival horror VR sequel to 2022's Do Not Open. Playing as George Foster, you must explore a disturbing family mansion and uncover the truth behind your closest friend's suicide. It's now heading to Pico following a previous launch on PS VR2 and Steam, while a Quest version is also planned.

Songbird - November 2024 (Quest)

Songbird is a new VR karaoke game from Always Blue Games, whose leader Marcus Henderson previously worked on Guitar Hero. You're tasked with bringing harmony to the world of Nestopia and the launch soundtrack includes 33 different songs, featuring artists like Billie Eilish, Seal, Paramore, and ABBA. Monthly song packs will be introduced starting in early 2025.

Store links - Quest

Terra Alia VR: A Multilingual Adventure - November 2024 (PC VR)

Developed by 30 Parallel Games, Terra Alia is a VR fantasy RPG that previously released on Quest. Set in a magical academy, your journey involves investigating Professor Esperanto's disappearance. Achieved by completing quests and puzzles, this multilingual adventure aims to teach a wide variety of languages.

Store links - PC VR, Quest

If you're releasing a new VR game we should know about for this article or future monthly round-ups, you can use our contact page or email tips@uploadvr.com with details.

Interested to learn about more upcoming VR games? Check out our complete list below, which covers upcoming Quest, PC VR, Pico, Apple Vision Pro, and PS VR2 releases across 2024 and beyond: