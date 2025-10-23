Laser Dance Enters Early Access Soon On Quest 3

Laser Dance, a mixed reality obstacle game from Cubism's developer, enters early access next month on Quest 3 and 3S.

Created by developer Thomas Van Bouwel through Vanbo BV, Laser Dance adapts to your play space as you dodge lasers to hit a button on the other side of your room, supporting dynamic occlusion and Inside Out Body Tracking. After announcing plans for an early access launch in May, we've now learned that it's launching on November 6.

For its initial launch, Laser Dance features 18 levels set across three different stages. Vanbo BV states each stage introduces a new type of laser to navigate. For example, red lasers remain in fixed positions, blue lasers disappear and reappear at set intervals, and yellow lasers move in a set pattern. Unlockable challenges add modifiers to older levels, too.

Further content updates are planned during early access. Vanbo BV confirmed this will include a new stage with an additional laser type, more challenges, and the addition of music into Laser Dance.

Today's announcement also follows this week's Android XR launch for Cubism, joining the list of Samsung Galaxy XR games now available. When asked if Laser Dance will also make the leap to Samsung's headset, Van Bouwel informed UploadVR there are currently no plans for this.

Laser Dance enters early access on November 6 on Quest 3 and 3S. While we went hands-on last year, we'll aim to bring you more up-to-date impressions soon.