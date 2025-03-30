From pinball to supernatural mysteries, April presents even more new VR games. Here's our latest monthly highlights.

March is nearly over and VR gaming saw numerous releases. We're still preparing our full thoughts on Hitman World of Assassination, Lovesick and Train Sim World VR: New York, but we've reviewed Mythic Realms, Pixel Dungeon, and Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon. We also checked out Symphoni, Path of Fury, and Boxed Out, while other new releases included Sword Reverie and StellarPlans.

April is slightly quieter while still boasting a few notable games, and we'll keep updating this list as more news comes in. While these are some of the larger launches heading to VR this month, our comprehensive upcoming VR games list remains live with more details. We'll also aim to note some major game updates to existing games once we learn more.

Here's our highlights for new VR games on Quest, PC VR, PlayStation VR2, and Pico this April.

Pinball FX VR - April 3 (Quest)

Developed by Zen Studios, Pinball FX VR notably differs from the original 2023 flatscreen game. It features a new environment, a mission-based campaign mode for unlocking new rewards, alongside activities like darts mini-games and interactive gadgets. Mixed reality mode lets you place virtual pinball machines across your play space, and online leaderboards are also supported.

Store links — Quest

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate - April 3 (PS VR2, Quest)

Mighty Eyes is remaking 2022's time travel adventure game Wanderer with Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate. Playing as Asher Neumann, this adventure focuses on escape room-style puzzles as you explore different time periods using your watch companion. This promises new visuals, physics-driven platforming, expanded levels and more, though the PC VR release date remains unconfirmed.

BEATABLE - April 10 (Quest)

BEATABLE is a new mixed reality rhythm game that aims to address hand tracking's “biggest challenges.” Out this month in early access from XR Games (Starship Troopers: Continuum) in collaboration with VR content creator Naysy, BEATABLE turns your table into a musical instrument with songs supporting online leaderboards.

Store links — Quest

Resist - April 10 (PS VR2)

Initially launched in 2021, Resist by The Binary Mill is a dystopian action RPG that sees you fighting back against an authoritarian regime while swinging across this open world in the city of Concord. As a new member of the resistance, Sam Finch, you're tasked with freeing this city from the Astra Corporation across a story-driven campaign.

Elements Divided - April 23 (PC VR, Quest)

Developed by Loco Motion and published by Fast Travel Games, Elements Divided sees you harness the power of water, earth, fire, and air as an Elementalist. Featuring solo modes with AI opponents, online combat against other players, and co-op in 'Horde-style' survival modes, you're tasked with competing in tournaments and challenges across different arenas.

Store links — PC VR, Quest

Ghost Town - April 24 (Quest)

Ghost Town is the latest VR title from UK studio Fireproof Games (The Room VR: A Dark Matter). Set in the '80s, this story focuses on a witch turned ghost hunter and exorcist called Edith Penrose, who now heads up a paranormal detective agency with her flatmate across London. A Steam and PS VR2 release will follow later this year.

Vertigo 2: Into The Aether - April 25 (PC VR)

Unlike most entries on this list, Vertigo 2: Into The Aether isn't a new game but a DLC story expansion to our 2023 VR Game of the Year , where Brian finds himself fighting back against the Void Delegation. Though the base game is on PS VR2 as well, there are currently no plans for this Vertigo 2 DLC to reach Sony's headset.

Store links — PC VR

Alex and the Jets - April 2025 (Quest 3)

Created by HOOP-O Studios, Alex and the Jets is the team's debut mixed reality title that aims to turn your surroundings into a battlefield with a “unique casual-arcade flight” game. Playing as Alex the Squirrel, you'll pilot a plane across your space as you fend off various enemies and tackle different challenges.

Store links — Quest

Honey Pot - April 2025 (Quest)

Honey Pot is the latest game from VRMonkey (Galaxy Kart, Sky Climb). Described as a cooperative tower defense game, you're tasked with defending a beehive from elemental bears using flying mechanics, bow combat, and powerful towers. The studio informed UploadVR that the early access launch will arrive later this month.

Store links — Quest (not live yet)

Poly Ego - April 2025 (Pico, PSVR)

Released in early access in 2023, Poly Ego is a cartoony adventure puzzle game from Poly Tool Design where you solve challenges with a robot companion and control two characters simultaneously. An upcoming update adds co-op puzzles on April 4, and a 5v5 shooter mode will follow in May. The developer informed UploadVR that it's targeting a PlayStation VR and Pico launch this month.

Store links — PC VR, Quest

Silent North - April 2025 (PC VR, Quest)

Developed by Combat Waffle Studios (Ghosts of Tabor, GRIM) and published by Beyond Frames Entertainment, Silent North is a new PvPvE VR shooter set in the Alps. Tasked with fending off the harsh winter environment and zombies alike, you'll need to survive against the infected hordes and other survivors as you fight for the scarce supply of resources. That's coming this month as an early access launch.

Store links — PC VR, Quest

The Obsessive Shadow — April 2025 (PSVR, PS VR2)

Developed by Asi Games Technologies, The Obsessive Shadow is a horror game where you play as a 9-year-old boy left alone in his home, navigating this unsettling labyrinth with just a flashlight. Featuring optional support for the original PSVR headset and PlayStation VR2, this follows last month's launch on Quest and Steam.

Under The Pillow - April 2025 (PC VR, Quest)

Under The Pillow: Kitten Mormitten is more of an interactive VR movie instead of a game. Currently available for Quest and Pico via Itch.io, this story focuses on a handmade toy “whose sole goal is to help children overcome tough times in their lives.” The developer informed UploadVR that it’s targeting a Steam and Quest Store launch later this month.

Store links — PC VR, Quest (not live yet)

If you're releasing a new VR game we should know about for this article or future monthly round-ups, you can use our contact page or email tips@uploadvr.com with details.

Interested in learning about more upcoming VR games? Take a look at our complete list below, which covers upcoming Quest, PC VR, PS VR2, Pico, Apple Vision Pro, and Android XR games: