Train Sim World VR: New York Reaches Its Destination This Month On Quest

Train Sim World VR: New York confirmed a release date, and it's heading to Quest later this month.

Co-developed by Dovetail Games and Just Add Water, we first learned about Train Sim World VR: New York back in August. Following the recent launch of Train Sim World 5 on flatscreen platforms, this latest entry adapts the realistic urban train simulation series for Quest headsets with a new VR game set across New York state. Here's the release date announcement trailer.

During the initial announcement, the team confirmed that you can ride in officially licensed MTA M3A and M7A train cabs across the Harlem Line. At the time, the studio stated you can explore “the rails of New York; discover the stations of Manhattan and The Bronx across a recreation of the MTA Harlem Line between Grand Central Terminal and North White Plains.”

You can start as a rookie engineer in the 'Career Mode' and take on challenges to advance your career, being able to compete with friends across online leaderboards for the best score. There's also a 'Journey Mode' that lets you explore for collectables by hopping out of the train at each station. Outside of this, the game also uses a customizable New York apartment as your hub between missions.

Train Sim World VR: New York arrives on March 27 for the wider Meta Quest platform.