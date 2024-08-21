Train Sim World VR: New York Coming Soon To Quest

Developers Dovetail Games and Just Add Water are bringing the Train Sim World series to Quest headsets with a new urban train simulator.

After spanning PC and console for years now, the Train Sim World games are officially arriving in VR. Specifically themed around New York state, Train Sim World VR: New York is promising to offer a variety of travel destinations in and around NYC. Specifically, you'll explore “the rails of New York; discover the stations of Manhattan and The Bronx across a recreation of the MTA Harlem Line between Grand Central Terminal and North White Plains." Train Sim World VR: New York will support sitting, standing, and roomscale play.

Players can ride in officially licensed MTA M3A and M7A train cabs while rushing past what looks to be a remarkably detailed rendition of 24 miles of New York's train lines. That may sound like gibberish to the uninitiated, but if you are into metro trains, that basically means you get one of the old school models or a much newer one.

We haven’t heard a release date, but we're told it's "coming soon".

As you can see in the above screenshot, there will be cosmetic options for the trains, as well as the gloves you wear, and leaderboard support. However, the game is solely played in singleplayer, and doesn't require an internet connection after installation. There are also options for a career mode, singular journeys, and an explore mode.

The Quest version will also boast exclusive features, including the fantasy of owning an apartment which you can adorn with not only reports and training manuals, but collectibles you can acquire throughout the game. It will be set alongside the Harlem Line, and apparently sometimes a passing train will rumble past.

Train Sim World VR: New York can be wishlisted now on the Meta Horizon Store.