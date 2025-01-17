90s Inspired VR Adventure Lovesick Is Making Its Debut On Quest This March

Rose City Games announced that its grungy VR puzzle game Lovesick will launch this March on Quest.

Set in 1999, Lovesick puts you in the shoes of a burnt-out bassist, Sam, who finds themselves trapped in an alternate reality after an earth-shattering event called ‘The Feedback’ occurs during a practice. With their bandmates trapped in a strange stasis and scattered across memory-filled diorama levels, your job is to investigate each Y2K environment and find a way to save them, as well as escape. Here's the new gameplay trailer.

Alongside the launch date announcement, the new gameplay trailer showed off some of Lovesick’s puzzles and minigames. This includes a Guitar Hero-like rhythm game and a racing arcade game, among others.

The trailer also showcased more of the game's narrative, which centers around the tumultuous emotional journey the longtime friends and musicians are on. As a group called The New Agenda, a long tour and lack of cashflow has left them splintered and distant from one another.

Lovesick will be available for the Meta Quest 3/3S, Quest 2, and Quest Pro on March 6.