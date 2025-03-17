Raise A Dragon In Pet Sim Eggy Launching Next Month On Quest

Spunge Games' new dragon-raising mixed reality pet simulator, Eggy, launches April 17 on Meta Quest 3 and 3S.

Eggy begins in the player's home, where we find a glowing egg and a mysterious book. Inside the egg is a dragon, and inside the book is everything we need to know about raising the beast. Once our dragon hatches, it's up to us to clean, feed, play with, and train it for life outside the nest.

Notes from the developer shine a light on the game's mechanics:

"Every choice—feeding, training, and bonding—impacts your dragon’s skills and survival in the Dragon Realm. Listen for purrs, songs, or sad rumbles. Sing, pat, or dance to comfort and connect with your dragon. Train your dragon to eat, walk, and fly. When the time comes, let it leave the nest and forge its own legacy beyond reality."

0:00 / 0:54 1×

We recently wrote about a new trailer for Stay: Forever Home, another virtual pet experience debuting this April.

Stay blends mixed reality and VR, inviting players to explore a magical world alongside their virtual pet Ember. When you’ve had enough of VR adventures, you can bring Ember into your real-world space in MR—where they’ll play and interact.

Eggy is from the developer of Dead Second, a Time Crisis-inspired cover shooter that launched on Quest in 2021. We're curious to see direct video from a headset for Eggy, as the trailer video looks to be largely computer generated. We've reached out to learn more and will update if we hear back.

Eggy is scheduled for release in the Meta store beginning April 17.