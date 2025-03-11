VR & Mixed Reality Pet Simulator Stay: Forever Home Confirms April Launch On Quest

Stay: Forever Home is a virtual pet experience that blends mixed reality and VR modes, and it's coming to Meta Quest in April.

Developer Windup Minds has just released a fresh trailer for its upcoming virtual pet experience, which showcases both the game's MR and VR modes. The trailer begins with the player exploring a magical world alongside their virtual pet, Ember. The developers promise a “world right outside your front door” that's full of “cozy activities and co-operative challenges.”

When you get your fill of exploring in VR, you can bring Ember back into your real-world space in MR mode. In this mode, also shown briefly in the trailer, Ember exists in your living room and gets cozy on their own cute little bed.

The CEO of Windup Minds, Bernie Yee, previously released Bogo, a free Quest launch title and virtual pet simulator which showed off the then “Oculus” Quest's wireless room scale tracking and hand controllers. It was a groundbreaking VR app at the time, which we've previously covered at length when support was dropped last year.

With Stay: Forever Home, Bernie Yee and the team at Windup Minds look poised to further expand the concept of VR/MR virtual pets.

Stay: Forever Home launches on April 3 for Meta Quest.