MR Rhythm Game BEATABLE Aims To Tackle Hand Tracking's "Biggest Challenges"

BEATABLE is a new mixed reality rhythm game that aims to address hand tracking's “biggest challenges,” and that's out soon in early access.

Following its recent work on Starship Troopers: Continuum and Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded, BEATABLE is the latest project from developer XR Games in collaboration with VR content creator Naysy. This upcoming game turns your table into a musical instrument, and leaderboards are also supported. Here's the announcement trailer.

XR Games aims to address what it calls the biggest challenges with controller-free hand tracking right now. Stating that hand tracking control lacks haptic feedback while often suffering from gesture delays and imprecise controls, Beatable aims to provide physical feedback by tapping on tables, alongside clapping your hands and snapping your fingers.

Haptic feedback can deliver a key part of immersion building across VR/MR gaming, giving you a greater sense of presence by adding a physical response to your actions. Some hand tracking games attempt to get around the lack of feedback with various solutions, a notable example being how MR Chess overlaps digital pieces with an actual chessboard.

With the soundtrack, artists on BEATABLE currently include Tom Zanetti, RDB, Jamie Vice, Gamini Khurana, and Snowflake. This also features music from another XR Games title, Zombieland: Headshot Fever, and more songs will be added as development progresses.

Beatable launches in early access on April 10 on the Meta Quest platform for $9.99.