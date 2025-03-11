Ghost Town Teases A Sinister VR Mystery In New Gameplay Trailer

Ghost Town offered a new look at the VR supernatural adventure's gameplay before its upcoming launch.

Previously announced back in October, Ghost Town is the latest VR title from UK studio Fireproof Games (The Room VR: A Dark Matter). Set in the '80s, this story focuses on a witch turned ghost hunter and exorcist called Edith Penrose, who now heads up a paranormal detective agency with her flatmate across London. Here's the latest gameplay trailer as seen in today's VR Games Showcase.

“Use a combination of wits, mystical knowledge and ancient magic to help Edith glimpse beyond our world, see the unseen and overcome the unearthly puzzles placed in her way,” states the studio.

As Edith, Ghost Town tasks you with tracking down her brother Adam after he goes missing. Fireproof Games previously revealed that this involves visiting a remote Scottish Island to uncover this mystery, promising tactile puzzles, spellcasting and summoning troubled spirits to help them move on.

Ghost Town will launch later this spring on the Meta Quest platform, followed by Steam and PlayStation VR2 later this year.