Elements Divided Is An Avatar-Like Multiplayer Action Game For Quest & PC VR

Elements Divided is a new VR multiplayer action game inspired by Avatar, coming to Quest and Steam soon.

Developed by Loco Motion and published by Fast Travel Games (Mannequin, Ghost Signal), Elements Divided sees you harness the power of water, earth, fire, and air as an Elementalist. Featuring solo modes with AI opponents, online combat against other players, and co-op in 'Horde-style' survival modes, you're tasked with competing across tournaments and challenges across different arenas. Here's the announcement trailer.

After choosing an individual element for each match, your elemental abilities are summoned using gesture-driven controls “that allow you to guide the flow of water, summon stone barriers, hurl yourself across arenas and more.” The experience system also lets you level up to unlock new powers, abilities, and cosmetics.

Elements Divided launches on April 23 for $10 for the Meta Quest platform and Steam. Two free beta weekends will go live on April 11 - 13 and April 17 - 19, which Loco Motion states you can sign up for via its official Discord server.