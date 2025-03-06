VR Fantasy RPG Sword Reverie Enters Early Access Today On Quest

VR fantasy RPG Sword Reverie launches today on Quest in early access.

Developed by Isekai Entertainment, Sword Reverie is an anime-inspired adventure that sees you exploring a fantasy world. With a war between humans and elementals imminent, you play as a Hero summoned by the Guardian Magnus to end this hostile army's threat. Accompanying you across this solo campaign is Stella, the daughter of the deceased last Guardian.

0:00 / 0:44 1×

Sword Reverie's combat sees you wield a magic sword that can attune to five different elements, activating skills like a close range area of effect attack at the cost of mana. New abilities can be unlocked as you advance, while more powerful weapons can be crafted.

It's worth noting that while Sword Reverie remains in early access on both Quest and Steam, the PC VR version is also receiving an update today. We'll update this article once we learn more. When the full release becomes available, Isekai Entertainment previously informed UploadVR the game will feature a 3-4 hour single-player campaign and redesigned enemies.

It's been a long journey for Sword Reverie, which had a successful Kickstarter campaign back in 2020. Eventually entering early access on PC VR back in January 2022, development soon went quiet for two years after the initial launch and in February last year, the developers confirmed it wasn't the financial success they hoped for.

Since then, the game appeared at PAX West 2024 last September, where the studio confirmed it was working on a Quest port in hopes of finding a new audience. Two weeks later, Isekai Entertainment released a major update on Steam that revamped player and enemy skills, introduced visual upgrades, and addressed various performance issues.

Sword Reverie is available today on Quest and Steam.