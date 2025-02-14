Sci-Fi Fantasy Shooter StellarPlans VR Heads For Quest This March

StellarPlans, a sci-fi fantasy VR shooter created by a solo developer, lands on Quest next month.

The Quest release aims to expand and improve on the existing game with StellarPlans VR 2.0, which launched on Steam in July 2024. Promising a “completely reworked and enhanced version,” Steam users will also receive an update that brings the new content, improvements, and optimizations in version 2.0 to the original game alongside the Quest launch.

StellarPlans VR 2.0 is an ambitious mélange of action and shooter games that combines FPS gun play with aerial mech combat and large-scale battlefield exploration. The game is set in a universe of blended science-fiction and fantasy in which you might wield rifles just as often as broadswords, fighting robots as often as you might fight dragons.

A developer announcement posted on the game's Steam updates page lists some improvements and features you can expect in version 2.0. These include expanded environments, enhanced and improved melee weaponry, new firearms, a new mech talent system, new skill talents, new bosses and improved enemy AI, and updated story progression routes.

StellarPlans VR launches on Meta Quest on March 7.