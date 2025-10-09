Samsung Galaxy XR Includes Controllers In The Box, Leak With Renders Claims

Samsung 'Galaxy XR' will include tracked controllers in the box, Android Headlines reports.

Valve recently made the Steam Link VR APK available for sideloading on any Android-based VR headset, so if the report's claim is accurate, it's likely that Galaxy XR will be able to wirelessly stream and play SteamVR games from your PC at launch.

Samsung confirmed to UploadVR that it was working on controllers when we first tried the headset back in December, but the company hasn't yet officially announced whether they'll be included or a separate purchase.

The Android Headlines report includes a leaked marketing render of the controllers (above), which it claims are included, as well as dozens of renders of the headset from almost every possible angle.

The sensor suite of Samsung Galaxy XR.

Of course, we've already seen the headset itself in many photos and videos, as it's been shown off at multiple tech conferences throughout the year. But one thing the leaked renders make very clear is exactly how many image sensors the headset has.

Galaxy XR seemingly features 6 tracking cameras, 2 color passthrough cameras, a depth sensor, and 4 internal eye tracking cameras.

Of those 6 tracking cameras, 4 are on the front (in a similar position as Quest 2 or PlayStation VR2), while the other 2 are downwards-facing on the bottom (like Apple Vision Pro). That means it should be able to pick up hand gestures while your arms are at rest, but potentially not at very wide angles.

While Samsung still refers to the headset as 'Project Moohan', Android Headlines reports that the product will be called Samsung Galaxy XR, a name which was spotted in a new 3D capture setting for Galaxy phones that started rolling out last month.

Officially, Samsung has only said that the headset will run Google's new Android XR operating system, feature hand tracking, eye tracking, and "state-of-the-art displays", leverage an included tethered battery pack, and be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2, a higher-end variant of the chipset in Quest 3 and Quest 3S which has already shipped in Play For Dream MR.

Back in March, South Korean news outlet The Elec reported that the headset will use Sony's new 1.35-inch 3552×3840 micro-OLED display, with slightly higher resolution and wider color gamut than the one in Apple Vision Pro.

In August another outlet, Newsworks, reported that Samsung is targeting a price somewhere between 2.5 million and 4 million South Korean won, around $1800 to $3000. That compares to 5 million won for Apple Vision Pro, which has been sold in South Korea since November last year.

Three weeks ago, ETNews released a report claiming that Samsung will officially reveal the headset's name and specifications and start selling it on October 21, just under two weeks from now.

Reports from other South Korean outlets suggest that the headset might release in Samsung's home country only at first, and all signs point to a very limited launch for the device that will debut Google's Android XR.