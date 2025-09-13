Flagship Samsung phones can soon capture 3D photos and videos to view on "Galaxy XR headsets", just like iPhones can for Apple Vision Pro.

First spotted by SamMobile, the latest version of Samsung's Camera app on the Galaxy S25 FE includes a '3D capture' option in the settings.

The option doesn't actually work on the Galaxy S25 FE, the outlet reports. But transferring the APK to the Galaxy S25 Ultra enables a 3D video and photo capture toggle button, with an icon that resembles Samsung's upcoming headset.

Screenshot of the option captured by SamMobile .

Another outlet, SammyGuru, suggests that the feature also works on other Samsung flagship phones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold7.

SammyGuru also uploaded a video showing the feature in action on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, clearly showing the UX.

0:00 / 0:33 1× Footage from SammyGuru.

Further, a screenshot posted by Samsung leaker PhoneArt (previously known as Ice Universe) reveals that the Galaxy S25 Ultra records 3D video at 4K 30fps.

This revelation comes just days after Apple announced the iPhone 17 series, which just like the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series before it, records 3D video at 1080p 30fps, to our disappointment.

Screenshot from Samsung leaker PhoneArt .

While the feature works today by sideloading the APK, we don't yet know Samsung's plan to ship the feature widely. It's possible that Samsung rolled the feature out to the Galaxy S25 FE by accident, and it may want it to be a feature of the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra, expected to launch in January.

But arguably just as interesting as the feature itself is Samsung's description text stating that it's for viewing on "Galaxy XR headsets"

'Galaxy XR Headsets'

Samsung first announced that it was working on a standalone headset almost three years ago, with Google handling the software.

It finally revealed the device's design in December of last year, alongside Google formally naming Android XR, and gave UploadVR's Ian Hamilton a hands-on demo while saying it would ship in 2025. But what it did not reveal was the product's name, referring to it simply as "Project Moohan".

What we do know is that it will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2, a higher-end variant of the chipset in Quest 3 and Quest 3S which has already shipped in Play For Dream MR, as well as "state-of-the-art displays", eye tracking, hand tracking, and an external tethered battery.

Beyond that, Samsung confirmed that it was working on controllers, but did not disclose whether they will be included in the box or sold as an optional accessory.

Back in March, South Korean news outlet The Elec reported that the headset will use Sony's new 1.35-inch 3552×3840 micro-OLED display, with slightly higher resolution and wider color gamut than the one in Apple Vision Pro.

In June, another outlet called NewsPim claimed that Samsung will open preorders for the headset on September 29, and ship it to South Korea first on October 13, with a slow global rollout following.

Most recently, last month another outlet, Newsworks, reported that Samsung is targeting a price somewhere between 2.5 million and 4 million South Korean won, around $1800 to $3000. That compares to 5 million won for Apple Vision Pro, which has been sold in South Korea since November.