Apple Vision Pro is coming to the United Arab Emirates and South Korea on November 15.

Apple Vision Pro has now been on the market for nine months. While it was originally only sold in the US, since then it has expanded to Canada, the UK, Australia, Germany, France, Japan, Singapore, and China, 9 countries.

With the two new countries in just over two weeks, the headset will be sold in 11 countries in total. For comparison, Meta Quest headsets are sold in 23 countries, including all the Vision Pro countries except for China and the UAE.

The further expansion comes six weeks after Apple released visionOS 2, which brought significant improvements and new features to Vision Pro's operating system.

And the news comes a week after The Information reported that Apple could stop Vision Pro production by the end of the year, with hundreds of thousands of units stockpiled. Also last week, Tim Cook said this about Vision Pro to The Wall Street Journal:

“At $3,500, it’s not a mass-market product”



“Right now, it’s an early-adopter product. People who want to have tomorrow’s technology today—that’s who it’s for. Fortunately, there’s enough people who are in that camp that it’s exciting.”