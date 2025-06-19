Samsung's Android XR headset will launch in South Korea on October 13, NewsPim reports, with a "sequential" global rollout.

The South Korean news outlet claims preorders will open at a Samsung Unpacked event in South Korea on September 29.

The report comes a week after a Samsung-focused leaker strongly hinted that the headset would launch in July at a New York Samsung Unpacked event, also saying it would ship to South Korea first. NewsPim says that the July event will feature prototype demos of the headset as well as "teaser video", but that it won't see the headset actually launched.

Specific Details Remain Sparse

Samsung's headset was first announced well over two years ago, with the company saying from the start that Google would handle the software and Qualcomm would provide the chipset.

That chipset was revealed at the start of last year to be the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2, a higher-end variant of the chip in Quest 3 and Quest 3S, which has already shipped in Play For Dream MR.

The actual design of Samsung's headset was finally revealed in December, alongside Google formally naming Android XR, and Samsung said it would ship it as a product in 2025 as it gave UploadVR's Ian Hamilton a hands-on demo.

While Samsung hasn't confirmed any further details since then, in March we saw multiple South Korean reports with claims about the headset's displays, production scale, and launch window.

The Elec reported that Samsung's headset will use Sony's new 1.35-inch 3552×3840 micro-OLED display, with higher resolution and wider color gamut than the one in Apple Vision Pro.

Meanwhile, Business Post claimed that Samsung will launch the headset in Q3 (July, August, or September), but also that it plans to produce just 100,000 headsets per year, suggesting a very high price.

We had expected either Google or Samsung to share more about the headset at I/O in May, but the focus there was far more on smart glasses, as well as the announcement of the second officially confirmed Android XR headset, Xreal's Project Aura.