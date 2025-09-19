South Korean news outlet ETNews claims to know the date Samsung will launch its Android XR headset.

According to the report Samsung will reveal the headset's name and specifications, and start selling it, on October 21.

While two other South Korean news outlets previously reported that Samsung would open preorders on September 29 and start shipping on October 13, ETNews says that Samsung has changed its plans.

Samsung Galaxy XR

Samsung first announced that it was working on a standalone headset almost three years ago, with Google handling the software.

It finally revealed the device's design in December of last year, alongside Google formally naming Android XR, and gave UploadVR's Ian Hamilton a hands-on demo while saying it would ship in 2025. But what it still has not revealed is the product's name and detailed specifications.

What we do know is that it will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2, a higher-end variant of the chipset in Quest 3 and Quest 3S which has already shipped in Play For Dream MR, as well as "state-of-the-art displays", eye tracking, hand tracking, and an external tethered battery.

Beyond that, Samsung confirmed that it was working on controllers, but did not disclose whether they will be included in the box or sold as an optional accessory.

Back in March, South Korean news outlet The Elec reported that the headset will use Sony's new 1.35-inch 3552×3840 micro-OLED display, with slightly higher resolution and wider color gamut than the one in Apple Vision Pro.

Last month another outlet, Newsworks, reported that Samsung is targeting a price somewhere between 2.5 million and 4 million South Korean won, around $1800 to $3000. That compares to 5 million won for Apple Vision Pro, which has been sold in South Korea since November.

Most recently, last week Samsung started rolling out an update for the Camera app of its Galaxy phones that adds the ability to capture 3D photos and videos. The option to enable 3D capture describes the feature as being for viewing on "Galaxy XR headsets", strongly suggesting that this will be the company's branding.