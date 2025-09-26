Valve Launches Steam Link On Pico Headsets & Vive Focus Vision

Steam Link VR is now available on Pico headsets and HTC's Vive Focus Vision, making it easier to wirelessly stream SteamVR games from a PC.

The VR version of Steam Link first launched on Meta Quest headsets just under two years ago. As an Android OpenXR app, it actually already ran on Pico headsets if you extracted the APK from a Quest, with some quirks.

Now, Steam Link VR is officially available on the Pico Store and Viveport. The Pico Store version supports Pico 4 Ultra, Pico 4, and Pico Neo 3 Link, while the Viveport version currently supports Vive Focus Vision and will support Vive XR Elite later this year too.

0:00 / 0:25 1×

It was already possible to use PC VR on Pico headsets and Vive Focus Vision. The built-in Pico Connect and Vive Streaming features are free, Guy Godin's Virtual Desktop is available for $25 on both headsets, and Vive Focus Vision even supports lossless PC VR via a DisplayPort cable. But Steam Link doesn't require any extra software on your PC, and launches directly into SteamVR.

Steam Link also has a flatscreen mode, which lets you play your traditional Steam games in a floating window within your standalone headset's home system, forwarding input from a Bluetooth gamepad if you have one connected.

Valve says it also plans to release an OpenXR APK for other headset makers to use to validate Steam Link works, and for users of unsupported Android OpenXR headsets to try. This suggests that the company could be gearing up to release on Samsung's upcoming headset, set to introduce Google's Android XR next month.

"As always, we’re excited about our continued work in SteamVR, and appreciate all of the feedback from the community along the way", Valve notes.