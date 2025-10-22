Quest 3S Is On Sale For $250 Again From Meta

Quest 3S is on sale today on Meta's online store.

The 128GB base model is available for $250, a $50 saving, while the 256GB storage model is down to $330, a larger $70 discount.

Meta confirmed that both offerings include Batman: Arkham Shadow and 3 months of the Horizon+ games subscription, the content normally bundled with Quest 3S.

Quest 3 or Quest 3S? Wondering whether you should opt for a Quest 3 or a Quest 3S? Quest 3S is Meta's budget headset option. It has all the same VR and mixed reality capabilities of Quest 3, and has the same chipset and RAM inside, but it uses older, lower-quality fresnel lenses that aren't fully adjustable, so may not be suitable for everyone's eyes. Quest 3, on the other hand, uses Meta's advanced pancake lenses. They're clearer, sharper, wider, and fully horizontally adjustable, suitable for everyone's eyes. These pancake lenses also enable Quest 3 to be thinner, which makes the headset feel less heavy. Quest 3 also has 512GB storage, whereas Quest 3S is only available in 128GB or 256GB. If you have the funds, you should always pick Quest 3. But if you don't, Quest 3S can still run all the same content.

This marks the fourth time we've seen the headset so heavily discounted since it launched one year ago.

Technically, the deepest value offer we've seen yet for Quest 3S was on Black Friday, when Amazon and Target offered $75 gift cards with the headset, effectively pricing it at $225.

But $250 remains the lowest outright price, and while we always recommend grabbing the higher-end Quest 3 if you can afford it, due to its much clearer and sharper pancake lenses, $250 is an incredible price for a fully standalone headset with included tracked controllers, hand tracking, color mixed reality, and upper body tracking. After all, Apple and Samsung charge $250 for just the controllers for their headsets.

And as a reminder, Quest 3S can run all the same content as Quest 3.

You can grab the Quest 3S discount on the online Meta Store.