Quest 3S Certified Refurbished Is Just $216 With This Discount Code

Quest 3S certified refurbished is just $216 this week, and the 512GB Quest 3 certified refurbished is $360, on Meta's official eBay page.

First spotted by IGN, you can find the Quest 3S deal here and the Quest 3 deal here.

For both headsets, you need to enter eBay's discount code TECH4THEM to get the lowest price, and this code expires after 11:59pm Pacific Time on Sunday, the end of this week.

Meta claims that its certified refurbished headsets "are inspected and thoroughly tested, professionally cleaned, and restored to original factory settings so they function and look like new and include the same accessories and cables as new devices". And eBay is offering a two-year certified refurbished warranty, a year longer than you'd get even if buying a new headset from Meta.com.

Quest 3S certified refurbished is normally $270, and the lowest we've seen it sold at brand new is $250, so the offer here represents by far the lowest price we've ever seen for a fully standalone headset with included tracked controllers, hand tracking, and color mixed reality.

Meanwhile, Quest 3 certified refurbished at $360 is arguably an even better deal, as the only remaining 512GB model certified refurbished is normally $450.

While Quest 3S can run all the same content as Quest 3, and has the same fundamental capabilities (including the same chip and RAM), if you have the funds we always recommend Quest 3 over Quest 3S, because it features Meta's advanced pancake lenses which are clearer, sharper, wider, and fully horizontally adjustable, suitable for essentially everyone's eyes. These pancake lenses also enable Quest 3 to be thinner, which makes the headset feel less heavy.