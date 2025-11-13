Pocket Lands Looks Like Mixed Reality Minecraft On Quest

Pocket Lands lets you create miniature worlds in mixed reality before exploring them in VR, and it's out next month in early access.

Marking the latest game from Thomas van den Berge, creator of VR painting app Vermillion, Pocket Lands sees you building miniature worlds in your home using MR. Letting you resize this diorama to fit your entire living room, hand tracking controls allow you to grab building material with your hands before jumping in at any moment to explore in first person through fully immersive VR.

Today's reveal at the VR Games Showcase follows a series of pre-announcement teases, showing a concept reminiscent of Microsoft's famous Minecraft HoloLens demo during E3 2015. Pocket Lands will release in early access this December with various biomes you can discover, while the VR mode promises multiple locomotion options.

With the full release, Thomas van den Berge is currently targeting “the second half of 2026.” This aims to include cave systems and underground biomes, additional surface biomes, creatures roaming the lands, and multiplayer build battles with leaderboards. Co-located and remote creative multiplayer are also planned.

Pocket Lands enters early access on December 11 on the Meta Quest platform.