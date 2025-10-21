Pickle Pro Out Now On Apple Vision Pro With PS VR2 Controller Support

Pickle Pro, from Resolution Games, is out now on Apple Vision Pro, with full support for the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers.

Apple added support for Sony's tracked controllers to Vision Pro headsets with visionOS 26, which released last month, and they'll be sold as a pair with Sony's official charging dock for $250 from November 11.

Resolution Games is a veteran XR studio behind dozens of top titles across all major headsets. Apple contracted the studio to build Game Room for Vision Pro's launch and the Gears & Goo tower defense game that released earlier this year, both on its Apple Arcade subscription service. Resolution has also ported its flagship cross-platform title Demeo to visionOS.

The studio was the first to announce a Vision Pro title with support for PS VR2 Sense, when it revealed Pickle Pro back at WWDC 25. It wasn't the first to release though, as Ping Pong Club added support last month.

The game supports both local and remote SharePlay, so you can play against other Vision Pro owners in the same room or remotely over the internet as Personas. And while the game itself is a 1vs1 experience, spectators can also join to watch the match play out.

0:00 / 0:42 1× Pickle Pro launch trailer.

The announcement comes after Resolution added pickleball to its cross-platform VR/MR game Racket Club earlier this year, and the studio says Pickle Pro will use the same "hyper-real" physics engine.

For singleplayer, it says Pickle Pro's AI bots are trained on thousands of hours of gameplay data from Racket Club, using machine learning to make them "smarter, more realistic, and more challenging with every match".

Pickle Pro is $8 on the App Store, exclusively for Apple Vision Pro. While you can technically play with just your hands, Resolution strongly recommends using PS VR2 Sense controllers for the best experience.